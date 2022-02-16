SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.49 million and $458.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,668.06 or 1.00011677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00252702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00154012 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00299376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000850 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

