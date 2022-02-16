Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of SAFE traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.08. Safehold has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

Get Safehold alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 193,414 shares of company stock valued at $13,588,235 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Safehold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.