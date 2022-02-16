Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.48. Approximately 723,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 220,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.48.

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

