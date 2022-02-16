Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.48. Approximately 723,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 220,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.48.
About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)
