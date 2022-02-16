SakeToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,335.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $42,335.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00038756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00105931 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.