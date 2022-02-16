Sangoma Technologies Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STC. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

