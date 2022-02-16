Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,888,300 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 1,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,258.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SNYNF opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

