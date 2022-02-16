SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 4.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $60,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,319. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.67. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

