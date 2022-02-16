Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.44

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 459941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.