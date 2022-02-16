Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $18.38

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $17.69. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 268 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $632.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.10.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.