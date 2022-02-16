Schroders (LON:SDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,247.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,247 ($43.94) and last traded at GBX 3,253 ($44.02), with a volume of 18444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,349 ($45.32).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.07) to GBX 3,930 ($53.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($49.73) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.43) to GBX 3,544 ($47.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.26).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,441.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,580.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

