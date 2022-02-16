Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,055.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,055 ($27.81) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.88), with a volume of 2198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($28.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,420.06. The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

