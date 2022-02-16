Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,055.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,055 ($27.81) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.88), with a volume of 2198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($28.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,420.06. The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.
About Schroders (LON:SDRC)
