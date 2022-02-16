Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 98,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scienjoy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Scienjoy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scienjoy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scienjoy stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

