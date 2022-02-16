Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.11.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after acquiring an additional 313,851 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,546,000 after purchasing an additional 535,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.