Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.11.
NASDAQ SGMS opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.93.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
