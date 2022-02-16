Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.21 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.87 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $176.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

