Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGAMY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

