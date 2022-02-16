SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

SEGXF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.27) to GBX 1,600 ($21.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

