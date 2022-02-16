Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 523,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $825.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
