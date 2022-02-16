Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 523,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $825.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 279.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 684,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

