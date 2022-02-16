SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 80,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,627,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The firm has a market cap of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

