SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 80,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,627,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Several analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.
The firm has a market cap of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
