Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 326.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

