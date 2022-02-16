Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CFO Nick B. Tressler Sells 72,873 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 153,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

