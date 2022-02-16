Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CFO Nick B. Tressler Sells 72,873 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
