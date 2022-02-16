Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sentage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sentage alerts:

Shares of SNTG opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Sentage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.