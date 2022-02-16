Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,371. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $621.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.