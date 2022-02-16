Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

