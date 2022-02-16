Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Service Co. International stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Service Co. International by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

