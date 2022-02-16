Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

SHBI stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $398.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 181,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

