Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Drops By 23.0%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of 9F in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 9F in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9F during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 9F by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

