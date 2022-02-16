Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Declines By 28.8%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.