Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Grows By 78.8%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

