Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Grows By 78.8%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ATCX stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.21.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
