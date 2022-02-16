Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Drops By 33.9%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Avast stock remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.44) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

