Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Decreases By 24.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 6,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $800.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

