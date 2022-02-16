Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Declines By 23.7%

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MCA stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $16.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
