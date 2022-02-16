Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Increases By 76.2%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.1 days.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

BYDGF opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.76. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

