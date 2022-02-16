Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Grows By 109.7%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,410,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 144,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 43.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 415,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 125,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

