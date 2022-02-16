Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Decreases By 26.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,738,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 2,351,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 914.9 days.
Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.