Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Decreases By 26.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,738,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 2,351,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 914.9 days.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

