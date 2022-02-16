Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Expands By 50.5%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.1 days.

DSDVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $175.74 and a 12-month high of $271.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average of $233.67.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

