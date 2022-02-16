Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Grows By 91.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.96.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

