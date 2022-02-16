Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Grows By 91.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.96.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.
