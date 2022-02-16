Short Interest in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) Expands By 66.7%

Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Endurance Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Endurance Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDNC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

