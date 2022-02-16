Short Interest in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Decreases By 45.8%

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 235,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $199.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.22. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.17.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

