Short Interest in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) Declines By 44.4%

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FHLT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109. Future Health ESG has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $2,445,000.

Future Health ESG Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Future Health ESG Corp. is based in Dover, Delaware.

