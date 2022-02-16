Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expands By 60.8%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,493. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

