Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Declines By 25.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $48.65.
