Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Declines By 25.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

