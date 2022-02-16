Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Rises By 67.2%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $69.77.
In related news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,501 shares of company stock worth $392,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GLSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
