Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Rises By 67.2%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

In related news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,501 shares of company stock worth $392,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

