Short Interest in Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) Grows By 61.9%

Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,736,000.

Shares of AXH stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 451,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,705. Industrial Human Capital has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.97.

Industrial Human Capital Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital Inc is based in Miami, Florida.

