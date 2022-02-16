Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Drops By 47.7%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VPV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

