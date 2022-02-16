Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Rises By 102.2%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the January 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KXIN stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 365.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

