Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Grows By 56.6%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Linamar has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

