Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Rises By 73.1%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MORN traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,032. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.72 and its 200 day moving average is $293.74.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total transaction of $199,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,340 shares of company stock valued at $57,346,149. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.