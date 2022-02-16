Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Grows By 48.2%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 762,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.