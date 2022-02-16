Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 81.5%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NULGF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. NuLegacy Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
