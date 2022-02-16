Short Interest in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Increases By 62.2%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of NYSE NEV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 119,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

